Sean of the South: It’s Gonna Be Okay

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary You’re going to be okay. That’s not an opinion. It’s not a guess. This isn’t some trite little catchphrase from some crappy motivational book that reads like it was written by a greasy televangelist. You’re going to be okay. It’s the plain truth. You really are going […]
My Life as a Hobby: An Egg-Plosion

By Joe Hobby My wife Carol can’t cook. Let me clarify – technically, she can, but she doesn’t like to. The dishes in her culinary répertoire are basic things like green beans and a casserole or two. An empty foil pan at a church-covered dish attests to the fact that she makes a good pecan […]
Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

