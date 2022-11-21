Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside a Missouri Tiny Van Home Featured on TV Show “Gutted”
Did you see the Missouri tiny van home that was on the reality TV show "Gutted"? It's now back in Missouri and you can see what it really looks like inside. The TV show "Gutted" debuted this year with the following trailer. Pay special attention to one of the vans as it's from Blue Springs, Missouri.
Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead Banned by Missouri Schools
It's not easy being a superhero or undead these days. There are reports that among the newly-banned books in Missouri schools you'll find Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead. CBR reported that the Missouri law banning at least 297 books includes graphic novels featuring Batman, The X-Men and The...
Yes, You Can Have a Pet Monkey in Missouri, But Not Illinois
It's a good habit to not immediately believe what you see on the internet. That's especially true if you're considering having a pet monkey. One site says that it's legal in Missouri, but I figured it was wrong. It turns out that I was the one who was wrong. I...
Did You Know There’s a Ladies-Only Off-Road Event in Missouri?
For some reason, off-road activities tend to be associated with dudes, but that's not the case at all. Did you know there's a ladies-only off-road event in Missouri and you won't find a guy there anywhere?. I am fairly certain this new video share is from the SMORR Women’s Wheeling...
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say
On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
Missouri Hunter Arrows Buck Locked Up With the Antlers of a Deadhead
When Missouri resident Mike Lewis first saw a trail-cam picture of this buck, he says it “looked like he had a piece of black fabric or plastic stuck in his rack.” The truth, it turns out, is far more interesting. The buck had the entire rack and skull of another deer lodged in its antlers. Here’s how the hunt went down.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Judge turns away Jen Psaki’s effort in Missouri-filed lawsuit
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.
Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider
Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
New Trail Cam Video Shows Armadillos More Common in Missouri Now
When I think of armadillos, I immediately think of Texas. Maybe I should reconsider as a recent trail cam video in Missouri shows these armored critters are becoming more common in the Show Me State now. This new trail cam share doesn't come from extreme southern Missouri either. It was...
CBS 58
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
(CNN) -- At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. The storms claimed lives in Oklahoma and Texas, according to officials. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an...
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
In Missouri’s sheltered workshops, disabled workers make low wages for years
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Kerstie Bramlet is 30 years old. She is autistic and has intellectual disabilities. Intellectual disabilities are disabilities that affect the...
This 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl a Hero for Delivering Mom’s Baby
When her mom suddenly went into an intense labor, a 10-year-old Missouri girl called 911. While she waited for paramedics to arrive, she miraculously successfully helped deliver her mother's baby. The other unique twist? Her name is Miracle. NBC News just shared the inspiring story of Miracle Moore from St....
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
pethelpful.com
Dog in Missouri Who's Waited to Be Adopted for Over a Year Breaks Our Hearts
There's nothing we hate more than to think about all the dogs languishing away in a shelter instead of being pampered by a loving family. These dogs deserve comfort and security, but, unfortunately, they are stuck in shelters for a long time because of the limited amount of people looking to adopt, like this dog that desperately wants to find his forever family.
How Bruce Springsteen Befriended a St. Louis Family Over Eggs
Bruce Springsteen just shared a wild story about how he began a lifelong friendship with a Missouri family and it all started with a movie and eggs. It began thanks to a chance encounter decades ago in St. Louis after a concert. Bruce Springsteen made a recent appearance on The...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0