Missouri State

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say

On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
MISSOURI STATE
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
jalopyjournal.com

Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965

If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
pethelpful.com

Dog in Missouri Who's Waited to Be Adopted for Over a Year Breaks Our Hearts

There's nothing we hate more than to think about all the dogs languishing away in a shelter instead of being pampered by a loving family. These dogs deserve comfort and security, but, unfortunately, they are stuck in shelters for a long time because of the limited amount of people looking to adopt, like this dog that desperately wants to find his forever family.
1070 KHMO-AM

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

