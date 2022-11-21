Read full article on original website
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Disney: Bob Iger to return as CEO
The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to lead the U.S. media behemoth following a less-than-stellar year for its pocketbook.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure
Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup. The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed with Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’
On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
WDW News Today
CFO Christine McCarthy and Other Disney Executives “Led Rebellion” to Oust Bob Chapek
As the entertainment world continues to reel from the boardroom drama that saw Bob Chapek fired late last night (and the just as unexpected return of his predecessor Bob Iger), more details are emerging about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to the decision of the board of directors. The campaign...
invezz.com
Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney
Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
ComicBook
Disney Board Was Reportedly Hoping to Fire Bob Chapek for a Long Time
The entertainment industry was stunned on Sunday when it was announced that Bob Iger had returned as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek. The move was a surprising one, considering that Iger had previously retired in 2020, but according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney's board had been hoping to fire Chapek for quite some time with discussion about the matter going back as far as a director's meeting in late June.
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
Chapek out at Disney: Three times Bob blundered
The Walt Disney Company announced Sunday night former CEO Bob Iger would be returning at the helm of the company while announcing Bob Chapek was out as CEO.
EW.com
Bob Iger makes shocking return to head Disney. Here's what it means
Some industry-shaking news came down the wire later Sunday night: Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Co., is making a return to head the company, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company...
CoinTelegraph
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO: Here’s the crypto connection
Metaverse-backer Bob Iger has announced a surprise return to his former role as CEO of Disney, taking over from now-former CEO Bob Chapek. While Iger is most well known for serving 15 years as the CEO of the global entertainment conglomerate, the Disney executive became known in the crypto community after becoming a director, adviser and investor in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.
In Hollywood stunner, Robert Iger returns to head Disney as Bob Chapek exits
In a seismic shock to Hollywood, former longtime Disney chief Robert Iger will return to lead the entertainment giant, the Disney board announced Sunday night.
Daily Beast
ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Bob Iger’s Boomerang Augurs Change Ahead for ESPN
Bob Iger’s return to the helm of the Walt Disney Co. will have far-reaching implications across all segments of the media and entertainment colossus, but perhaps no division will face greater scrutiny during his relief outing than ESPN. Among the areas Iger must address in his second turn as Disney CEO are a money-hemorrhaging direct-to-consumer initiative, a clarification of ESPN’s objectives in the sports-gambling space and a potential spinoff of the cable network assets. As he labors to un-do many of the decisions made by his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, the un-retired Iger will face an ongoing erosion in ESPN’s legacy...
tipranks.com
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists
With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
