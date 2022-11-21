ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Horse sanctuary selected as partner of Humanity Wine Project

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4AXH_0jIZZOoY00

Wine sales to support nonprofit’s mission

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a local nonprofit horse rescue organization, has announced a new partnership with Humanity Wine Project.

Humanity Wine Project is a public benefit company based in Paso Robles. Their grapes are sourced from select small growers and producers in California. Humanity Wine Project was founded by Steven and Kelly Jones, who met while attending the Institute for Culinary Education. They bonded over a love of wine, married in 2019, and moved to Paso Robles in 2021. As certified Sommeliers, Steven and Kelly have found a way to combine their knowledge and passion for wine with a strong commitment to giving back to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIwVQ_0jIZZOoY00
Kelly and Steven Jones, founders of Humanity Wine Project.

Humanity’s three current labels, Innocence, Faithful, and Fortitude, support children, animal welfare, and health. Redwings is a nonprofit partner under the Faithful label. Select Redwings Horse Sanctuary when purchasing wine, and 50% of the profits from those wine sales go directly to help support Redwings’ mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abused, abandoned, and neglected equines.

Sales of Humanity Wine are available online through HumanityWine.com. Wine can also be purchased using the link on Redwings’ website, www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Bianchi Winery: Three generations, two destinations

– Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is the product of three generations’ dreams coming true. There is little reason for wine lovers to miss out, with tasting destinations in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach. In Paso Robles, Bianchi’s tasting room offers visitors a tranquil, inviting, family, and dog-friendly atmosphere....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Spaceport presentation held at Lions’ Club

– Earlier this month, Paso Robles Airport Manager Mark Scandalis, and Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan, presented the Paso Robles Spaceport and Tech Corridor project to a packed house at the Paso Robles Lions Club. As part of the city’s ongoing communications outreach, presentations have also been made to the...
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine collective awarded grant for sustainability project

Nonprofit will use grant funds to ensure those in the wine industry can adapt to the challenges of climate change. – After submitting a Sustainable Agriculture Action Plan and application, the Paso Robles CAB Collective has been awarded a grant in the amount of $14,988 from Western Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SARE) and its host institution, Montana State University. The announcement of the award on Oct. 5 included a declaration of confidence in the collective based on experience, past efforts, and creativity of its proposal to SARE’s expert panel.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Grand opening event held at Glen Speck campus

Posted: 7:10 am, November 17, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason. – Children, parents, and community members toured Glen Speck Elementary School for the first time Wednesday night. Paso Robles School District officials conducted a ribbon cutting and facility tour of the K-5 elementary school on 17th and Vine Streets. “Speck...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Applications available for Templeton committees

– The Templeton Community Services District is an independent government agency that provides Water, Sewer, Fire and Emergency Services, Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents. The District is looking for members of the public who are interested in...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Holiday gift, book sale returns to library Dec. 8-10

‘Holiday Extravaganza’ back after two-year hiatus. – The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has announced the return of the Holiday Extravaganza gift sale on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 after a two-year hiatus. Combined this year with the popular semi-annual book sale, the event in the Library Conference Room (across the lobby from the library) promises an opportunity for shoppers to find something for everyone on their gift list, including book lovers.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Wind Orchestra presents ‘Holiday Magic’ Dec. 4

– The SLO Wind Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, Holiday Magic, conducted by Jenn Martin, on Dec. 4 at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College. This concert will be filled with holiday classics and sing-along pieces and will highlight local musician Ron McCarley on the saxophone.
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Dallas Searles, 83

– Dallas passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dallas was born in Santa Cruz, California, the only child of Emmett and Dola Searles. He served in the California National Guard from 1956 to 1963, earning an honorable discharge as Sergeant E-5. He moved to San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday toy drive

– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail are kicking off December with their annual Holiday on the Trail Toy Drive. The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail wineries invite the public to visit their tasting rooms, located in the rolling hills of San Miguel, the weekend of Dec. 2-4, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys. Visitors with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more. Tasting rooms are decorated in anticipation of a festive weekend of holiday cheer. Visitors are encouraged to wear an “ugly Christmas sweater,” just for fun!
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Settlement reached for nurse who advertised herself as ‘doctor’

Nurse practitioner referred to herself on website, social media accounts as ‘Doctor Sarah’. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that the District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecution Unit has reached a settlement with a local nurse practitioner who referred to herself on her professional website and social media accounts as “Doctor Sarah.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy