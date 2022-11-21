Horse sanctuary selected as partner of Humanity Wine Project

Wine sales to support nonprofit’s mission

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a local nonprofit horse rescue organization, has announced a new partnership with Humanity Wine Project.

Humanity Wine Project is a public benefit company based in Paso Robles. Their grapes are sourced from select small growers and producers in California. Humanity Wine Project was founded by Steven and Kelly Jones, who met while attending the Institute for Culinary Education. They bonded over a love of wine, married in 2019, and moved to Paso Robles in 2021. As certified Sommeliers, Steven and Kelly have found a way to combine their knowledge and passion for wine with a strong commitment to giving back to the community.

Kelly and Steven Jones, founders of Humanity Wine Project.

Humanity’s three current labels, Innocence, Faithful, and Fortitude, support children, animal welfare, and health. Redwings is a nonprofit partner under the Faithful label. Select Redwings Horse Sanctuary when purchasing wine, and 50% of the profits from those wine sales go directly to help support Redwings’ mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abused, abandoned, and neglected equines.

Sales of Humanity Wine are available online through HumanityWine.com. Wine can also be purchased using the link on Redwings’ website, www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.