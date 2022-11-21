ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Early-Onset Dementia Explained

Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
labroots.com

Does Nose-Picking Really Increase Alzheimer's Risk?

A bacterium that travels via the olfactory nerve from the nose to the brain may lead to Alzheimer's disease (AD)- like pathology in mice. They say, however, that further research is needed to see whether and how these findings might apply to humans. The corresponding study was published in Scientific Reports.
HealthCentral.com

What Is Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis?

This less-common type of PsA refers to symptoms that show up on both sides of the body symmetrically. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a condition in which the immune response misfires and causes inflammation throughout the body, resulting in joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. But there are also subtypes within that larger classification—including symmetric and asymmetric psoriatic arthritis.

