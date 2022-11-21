ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Brothers To Appear On ‘Shark Tank’ – When To Watch

Two Michigan brothers will pitch their business on ABC's upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank'. The premise of the popular television show is as follows,. Shark Tank is a nationwide search to discover the next successful (and possibly wealthy) entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators, and innovators. In each episode, budding entrepreneurs are given an unprecedented chance to make their businesses grow immediately.
‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Returning with Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery with a new season of “Dirty Jobs.”. Rowe made the big announcement in a promo for the show, singing in the tune of “Deck the Halls,” “‘Dirty Jobs’ is back on TV every Sunday night… ‘Dirty Jobs’ is still disgusting every Sunday.”
John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’

Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.  During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

