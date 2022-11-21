ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Popculture

TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
HollywoodLife

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’

Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
purewow.com

Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek

Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

‘Skin’ Actress Mary Stuart Masterson Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. She was previously repped by Buchwald. Masterson recently starred in the A24 feature film Skin, which is an adaptation of Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-winning short, alongside Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga. She also has starred in the psychological thriller Daniel Isn’t Real as well as independent features Isle of Hope and As You Are, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. Her film credits also include Benny & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Insurgents, The Sisters, Leo, West of Here, The Book of Stars, Digging to China, Heaven’s...
Collider

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...

