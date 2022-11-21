Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
Leslie Jordan obituary
American actor and comedian best known for his role in the TV comedy Will and Grace
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Makes Casting Decision After Leslie Jordan's Death
Call Me Kat producers have made a big casting decision, following the death of Leslie Jordan, one of the show's beloved stars. Deadline reports that Emmy Award-winning actress Vicki Lawrence (Mama's Family, The Carol Burnett Show) will guest star in an upcoming episode of Call Me Kat, playing Lurlene Crumpler, the mother of Jordan's character, Phil Crumpler. Lurlene is described as "a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe's baker while he's on vacation." Jordan and Lawrence previously worked together on another Fox sitcom, The Cool Kids, which followed the lives of a senior citizen group living together in a retirement home.
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Popculture
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
Frasier's David Hyde Pierce Isn't Returning For The Paramount+ Revival, Kelsey Grammer Explains Why
A Frasier revival is on the way, but Kelsey Grammer has explained why we won’t see David Hyde Pierce reprise Niles Crane in it.
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’
Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
purewow.com
Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek
Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
‘Skin’ Actress Mary Stuart Masterson Signs With Paradigm
EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. She was previously repped by Buchwald. Masterson recently starred in the A24 feature film Skin, which is an adaptation of Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-winning short, alongside Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga. She also has starred in the psychological thriller Daniel Isn’t Real as well as independent features Isle of Hope and As You Are, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. Her film credits also include Benny & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Insurgents, The Sisters, Leo, West of Here, The Book of Stars, Digging to China, Heaven’s...
AOL Corp
Michael J. Fox's ovation, the Laura Dern-Adam Sandler moment and Ke Huy Quan's big welcome: Inside the 2022 Governors Awards
“You guys are going to make me shake,” the reliably self-effacing Michael J. Fox told the audience after a lengthy standing ovation while receiving an honorary Oscar Saturday night at the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards. Fox was honored alongside songwriter Diane Warren and filmmakers Peter Weir (Witness,...
‘From Scratch’: Reese Witherspoon Helped Zoe Saldaña Get Her Role in the Series
Zoe Saldaña is the star of Netflix's newest limited series, 'From Scratch' but Reese Witherspoon helped her snag the role.
Collider
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
Laurence Fishburne admits beating his 1st wife and then seeking therapy (video)
Esteemed actor Laurence Fishburne now admits that he once had more in common with arguably his most infamous role: playing the infamous wife-beater Ike Turner in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The two-time Emmy Award-winning Fishburne, who is also equally renowned among urbanites for...
Comments / 0