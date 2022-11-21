ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v43fO_0jIZXVop00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning.

Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston.

Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash

There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers.

A woman from the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner says the bus was headed to Capital High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

3 dead in I-79 crash near Elkview

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK)–Three people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-79 on Thanksgiving morning. Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the SUV was occupied with two adults and three children when it left the roadway and went into a ditch. The crash happened around 6 a.m. at […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia DMV closed due to power outage

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The DMV office in Huntington will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said in a press release that the power outage is projected to last all day. They encourage customers to use the DMV’s online services. Regional offices are still open in Point […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pothole repairs cause delays on I-64 in West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency repairs are causing some significant traffic on I-64 in Putnam County. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that the slow lane of I-64 eastbound is closed for emergency pothole repairs between mile markers 40 and 43. They say that the repairs were expected to be complete by noon, but traffic […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident closes northbound lane of I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
RICHWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy