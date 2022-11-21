West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning.

Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston.

There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers.

A woman from the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner says the bus was headed to Capital High School.

