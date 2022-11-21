Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
kelo.com
Charges pending after fatal crash in Hutchinson County leaves two dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland, South Dakota. Authorities say that a semi-truck and trailer were northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when the truck crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, two people have died, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. The DPS report says a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SD HWY 25 when it crossed...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
kelo.com
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
kelo.com
Holiday weekend weather is something to be thankful for
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you’re traveling around the immediate tristate area for Thanksgiving, you can be thankful for the weather. Aside from a breezy Thanksgiving Day, it’ll be pretty quiet. The weather will cooperate for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers as well, with highs in the 40’s and plenty of sunshine.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
kelo.com
Brookings police arrest fake money passer
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police arrested a man in connection with passing counterfeit $20 bills. Detective Adam Smith said 27-year-old Julian Huffman admitted to counterfeiting and passing around 30 of the $20 bills in Brookings and Volga. A search warrant of the residence he was staying at found counterfeit money and manufacturing supplies. Huffman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of an altered check, and an outstanding federal arrest warrant for a federal probation violation in Nebraska.
KELOLAND TV
Fears of a diesel fuel shortage are waning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, drivers are seeing a slight dip in gas prices across the country, but fears over a diesel fuel shortage are climbing. Earlier this month, a major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of a “shortage”...
