Colonial Selects Black Knight’s Consumer-Focused Servicing Ecosystem to Deliver an Exceptional Experience Throughout the Servicing Journey

Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire)
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
thefastmode.com
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
itsecuritywire.com
Software Improvement Group signs OEM agreement with Siemens Digital Industry Software to deliver fast track to cybersecurity compliance
Software Improvement Group (SIG) today announced it has collaborated with Siemens Digital Industries Software on a new, strategic OEM agreement to address cybersecurity compliance needs. The new OEM agreement allows organizations using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software to manage their cybersecurity compliance through Siemens’ Polarion ALM™ software for application lifecycle management (ALM) and SIG’s software assurance guiding platform, Sigrid® for full portfolio landscape assessment with deep dive insights into security and code quality.
itbusinessnet.com
Infovista to showcase innovative solutions to assure success of mission-critical networks at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
Portfolio of planning, testing and Automated Assurance & Operations assurance solutions enables governmental agencies, operators and enterprises to guarantee resilience and reliability of mobile and fixed networks. Paris, France – Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation...
Creedmoor® Sports Promotes Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager
Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager. Harris, who previously served as a Customer Service Representative, will now oversee all customer service functions. Harris joined the company in 2020 and had an immediate impact during a very busy period for all […]
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
thefastmode.com
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
salestechstar.com
Squaretalk and Sedric Join Forces to Empower Call Centers with Industry-leading Compliance Management
Squaretalk’s customers now have access to a compliance suite to increase consumer protection and sales performance. Squaretalk, a major cloud call center software provider, and Sedric, a leading compliance excellence platform for next-gen fintech companies, today announced their partnership. Squaretalk customers and partners now have seamless access to Sedric’s...
Thinking of Buying a Franchise? These Four Industries Are Flaming Hot Right Now
Turns out eating breakfast, working out, riding a rollercoaster and getting a job have something in common.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Advancing Healthcare Innovation through AI Adoption
Leading health providers are implementing AI to improve patient and staff safety and quality, allowing them to accomplish their technological innovation goals for better use of resources, with higher satisfaction. Technological innovation has flourished over the past two years, spurred by a rapid need for digital transformation and shifts to...
TechCrunch
Pivo powers up Nigerian freight carriers with a bespoke digital bank, gets $2M seed funding
Recently, startups have taken a top-down approach by singling out a particular sector and delivering solutions to SMEs within it. One such startup is Pivo, which helps freight carriers get paid faster by providing a bank account, a debit card and digital invoicing tools that track payments. The startup, founded...
salontoday.com
New Partnership Brings Payment Flexibility to Vagaro Clients
Vagaro, a leading comprehensive business management platform for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries and Certegy, a leading ACH payments and risk management company, today announced their partnership for Vagaro Pay Later, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service that will allow Vagaro businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients.
salestechstar.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
futurumresearch.com
Cisco Q1 2023: Delivers Earnings Beat and Raise in Guidance on Enterprise Tech Strength
Analyst Take: Cisco Q1 2023 revenue beat analysts’ estimates and increased its guidance for fiscal 2023, representing its largest-ever quarterly revenue. The record quarterly outcome shows the company is primarily riding on the strength of enterprise tech and its deflationary properties. Notably, Cisco produced strong results due to key factors such as supply chain easement and the increase of annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to more than $23 billion with product ARR growing 12%.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa
Tech company Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa to bring advantages of cryptocurrency-enabled payments to the continent. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions has partnered with a leading digital payments gateway MSF Africa to use the technology to streamline mobile payments for customers in 35 countries in real-time.
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
Meet the 24 most promising retail startups revolutionizing how brands operate and customers buy online and in stores
From non-alcoholic DTCs to new mac-and-cheese brands, these 24 retail companies were picked by top venture capitalists as the most promising of 2022.
Comments / 0