President Biden, first lady visiting North Carolina alongside Governor Cooper
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden traveled to North Carolina alongside Governor Cooper and his wife.They visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in the eastern part of the state for a dinner with service members and military families. They made a similar visit to Fort Bragg last year before Thanksgiving. The visit came after Biden pardoned two North Carolina turkeys --adhering to a presidential tradition dating back 75 years. The two birds, Chocolate and Chip, will spend the rest of their lives at NC State's College of Agriculture and life sciences in Raleigh.
