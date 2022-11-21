Read full article on original website
AMR providing oxygen tanks, supplies for Four Corners Fire Department first responders
In rural areas such as Hughes and Stanley Counties, first responders often arrive at the scene of an accident before an ambulance can get there. That’s the case for AMR Ambulance Service in Pierre when it comes to getting to the far corners of Hughes or Stanley Counties. AMR...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
drgnews.com
Commercial air service contract for Pierre Regional Airport up for bids again
The US Department of Transportation is once again accepting proposals from airlines wanting to provide commercial air service for the Pierre and Watertown Regional Airports. Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says both airports qualify for federal Essential Air Service contracts. Huizenga says once the USDOT receives the proposals, the city...
drgnews.com
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight
Fort Pierre’s annual Cowboy Christmas and Christmas Tree Lighting activities are tonight (Nov. 25, 2022). Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde says they’ll start with the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT, which is when contestants need...
drgnews.com
Pierre students participate in Augustana Band Festival
On Nov. 12, 2022, 20 students represented Pierre Public School at the 65th Annual Augustana Band Festival Grand Finale Concert. The students were in the three festival bands; Blue, Gold and Viking under the direction of Dr. Justin Hubbard, Dr. Reed Chamberlain and Dr. Don Linn, respectively. Students arrived at Augustana University on Nov. 11 for two days of rehearsal with 250 student from 5 different states. The Finale concert took place at the Washington Pavilion.
drgnews.com
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Black Hills Gold Invitational
Eight athletes of the Pierre Swim Team competed in the Black Hills Gold Invitational on November 19-20 in Spearfish. Girls 9-10 Lydia Kroon: 50 free-1st, 100 free-2nd, 50 back-3rd, 100 IM-4th, 100 breaststroke-6th, 50. breaststroke-7th Pilot Thorpe: 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke-4th; 50 free, 100 back-5th; 50 back, 100 IM-6th; 100...
