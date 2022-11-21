This Bucks County School District Will Be Partnering With a Nearby Urgent Care Facility

The partnership will be an endeavor to help keep members of the community safe. Photo by iStock

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with a nearby urgent care facility in order to help those in need.

As part of Centennial School District’s efforts to provide school district employees with increased access to Wellness and Occupational Health Services, Centennial School District is partnering with Liberty Urgent Care/Liberty Primary Care to offer CSD employees access to primary care services plans at a fixed rate and Occupational Health Services at pre- established prices as outlined in the partnership agreement.

The primary care facility currently has offices located in Horsham, Hatfield, and Huntingdon Valley.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Erik Soiferman for working with CSD to create this wonderful opportunity,” said Dr. Dana T. Bedden, Superintendent of Schools. “We believe this opportunity will help CSD continue to become an employer of choice in Bucks County.”

“We are proud to start this program with Centennial and excited to partner with them to provide access to healthcare to their employees,” said Dr. Erik Soiferman. “We feel this program will help open doors to people who otherwise have no opportunity to see a provider.”