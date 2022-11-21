ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County School District Will Be Partnering With a Nearby Urgent Care Facility

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKGOE_0jIZVu2y00
The partnership will be an endeavor to help keep members of the community safe.Photo byiStock

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with a nearby urgent care facility in order to help those in need.

As part of Centennial School District’s efforts to provide school district employees with increased access to Wellness and Occupational Health Services, Centennial School District is partnering with Liberty Urgent Care/Liberty Primary Care to offer CSD employees access to primary care services plans at a fixed rate and Occupational Health Services at pre- established prices as outlined in the partnership agreement.

The primary care facility currently has offices located in Horsham, Hatfield, and Huntingdon Valley.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Erik Soiferman for working with CSD to create this wonderful opportunity,” said Dr. Dana T. Bedden, Superintendent of Schools. “We believe this opportunity will help CSD continue to become an employer of choice in Bucks County.”

“We are proud to start this program with Centennial and excited to partner with them to provide access to healthcare to their employees,” said Dr. Erik Soiferman. “We feel this program will help open doors to people who otherwise have no opportunity to see a provider.”

Learn more about the partnership at Centennial School District.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
playwickian.com

Constructions and renovations transform Neshaminy’s campus

After 60 years of wear and tear, the athletic complexes of Neshaminy High School are undergoing highly anticipated renovations and construction to update fields across the campus. Alongside the larger Harry E. Franks Stadium complex, the tennis courts as well as the baseball, softball, soccer, and football practice fields are being refurbished, each with artificial turf replacing the grass.
LANGHORNE, PA
sju.edu

University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience

Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty

Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
GLENSIDE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Today Wishes You a Happy, Healthy Thanksgiving

The staff at BUCKSCO Today would like to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving. We have much to be thankful for, as we enjoy our second year of growing our affiliate partners’ businesses, strengthening the fabric of Bucks County, and uniting people in a celebration of community, relationships, and life.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy