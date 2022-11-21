Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 5-year-old Texas boy after authorities said he was found near Colorado City, Texas.

Zachariah Sutton was reported missing in Overton, Texas after reports that he had been last seen around 11 a.m. on Sunday in the 23400 block of FM 838.

By about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Zachariah was found in Mitchell County, according to a post the Smith County Sheriff's Office shared to Facebook.

Law enforcement officials said they had also been looking for 59-year-old Pamela Medlock in connection with the boy's abduction, but it was unclear if she was with the boy when he was found.