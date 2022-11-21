ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Binance drops new ad with Cristiano Ronaldo as FTX celeb endorsers like Tom Brady and Steph Curry face a lawsuit

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmdS4_0jIZVn7700
Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty/Alessandro Sabattini
  • Binance launched its first global marketing campaign, and it features soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • As the World Cup begins, Ronaldo is launching is first NFT collection under the Binance partnership.
  • Meanwhile, FTX celebrity endorsers like Steph Curry and Tom Brady are facing a lawsuit for promoting the fallen crypto exchange.

Crypto exchange Binance launched its global ad campaign, which features Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the World Cup begins, the ad campaign coincides with Ronaldo's non-fungible token collection that became available on Friday as part of a multiyear partnership with Binance.

"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi in a statement. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

The 60-second ad is running across television, social media, and digital channels in 74 countries.

Notably, Yi also made a veiled stab at FTX in comments shared with Ad Age.

"There are bad players in our industry, but it's important to know that there are also creators and innovators, who are working hard to build valuable products and services in Web3," Yi said.

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has had a public rivalry with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried. Most recently, CZ briefly agreed to takeover FTX in a rescue, but walked away from the deal and Bankman-Fried's firm filed for bankruptcy soon after.

The Ronaldo deal also comes as investors filed a lawsuit against pro athletes who promoted FTX, including Tom Brady, Steph Curry, David Ortiz, as well as celebrities like Larry David and Kevin O'Leary.

The lawsuit claims that defendants "made numerous misrepresentations and omissions...in order to induce confidence and to drive consumers to invest in what was ultimately a Ponzi scheme."

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Following Divorce

This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In late October, he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. So, what will Brady do this Thanksgiving? He announced on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he'll continue to be grateful for his family. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for...
TAMPA, FL
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
The Independent

Voices: Why so many women are jealous of Gisele Bundchen’s divorce from Tom Brady

“Sacked!” I’m definitely not a regular New York Post reader, but that headline – about the recently announced divorce between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady – got me. “Brady takes another hit as Gisele splits,” it screamed. The cover depicted a mocked-up image of Bundchen tackling Brady while holding up her divorce decree like a Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s not that we didn’t know the split between the NFL’s star quarterback and his Victoria’s Secret model wife was coming. It’s how it happened that’s surprising.The couple announced last week that they had filed for divorce and reached a settlement after...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

89K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy