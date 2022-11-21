ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local automotive club brings the community together with Cars and Coffee event

KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXIGY_0jIZVjaD00

For all you automotive lovers out there, 'Cars and Coffee', the longest-running car show in the city, was held at the Coral Bean Cafe on Sunday.

Everything from Mustangs to supped-up Hondas and even some of the classics — everyone was invited to see the amazing automotive art Corpus Christi has to offer — all while attempting to build the community.

This event is actually the combination of 2 different Cars and Coffee events, one that was a Facebook group and one that Coral Bean was holding.

The two events eventually merged after the Facebook group was looking for another venue.

If you missed it yesterday, don't worry, they will be having the event again every third Sunday of the month.

For more information on Cars and Coffee, visit the Facebook events page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII TV3

Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

First pay-to-park lot slated for Port Street

The 160-space public parking lot the City of Port Aransas is building off Port Street will be the first paid parking lot in the city, according to longtime observers in Port Aransas. Construction on the lot is slated to finish in mid-December, said Lawrence Cutrone, assistant city manager. Work started on the project in early October. The City Council hasn’t […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy