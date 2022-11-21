Local automotive club brings the community together with Cars and Coffee event

For all you automotive lovers out there, 'Cars and Coffee', the longest-running car show in the city, was held at the Coral Bean Cafe on Sunday.

Everything from Mustangs to supped-up Hondas and even some of the classics — everyone was invited to see the amazing automotive art Corpus Christi has to offer — all while attempting to build the community.

This event is actually the combination of 2 different Cars and Coffee events, one that was a Facebook group and one that Coral Bean was holding.

The two events eventually merged after the Facebook group was looking for another venue.

If you missed it yesterday, don't worry, they will be having the event again every third Sunday of the month.

For more information on Cars and Coffee, visit the Facebook events page here.

