Bucks County, PA

Quakertown Student Acknowledged for His Skillset, Knowledge in the Field of Construction

 2 days ago

The Bucks County senior is being recognized for his helpful skills and eye for detail.Photo byQuakertown Community School District

A student from Bucks County is being recognized for his exceptional skills in his chosen field of study, as well as his can-do attitude.

Tylain Rotenberger, a senior at Quakertown Community High School, was recently named Student of the Month for November at Upper Bucks County Technical School. He is the first honors student in the UBCTS Construction Technology program.

“Last school year, Tylain placed first at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Job Skill Demonstration A, and advanced to the SkillsUSA State Competition at Hershey,” the Quakertown Community School District said online.

“This year Tylain will compete again in either the Job Skill Demo or Building Construction competitions with the hopes of making it to States again.”

Back in October, Rotenberger was selected to represent SkillsUSA District 11 as the student speaker at this year’s Annual Leadership by Example Breakfast, attended by more than 100 regional leaders in business and industry.

Learn more about Rotenberger’s recent feat at Quakertown Community School District.

