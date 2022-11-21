Read full article on original website
Staying Dry For Thanksgiving; Wet Weather For Part Of The Weekend In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Partly cloudy skies with above average temps Thursday. Turkey Day is looking good with dry weather expected. High temps for the region will be in the 50s and 60s. Nationwide, no major drops in temperatures with most of the country near or above average. The main...
Maryland Weather: Temps up to mid-50s Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.We'll still have a frigid start, but temperatures will rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine. There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the east coast through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again. There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s. Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain. Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.
Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Kimchi Day: New holiday celebrates a traditional Korean dish Tuesday across the DC area
Tuesday is Kimchi Day across the D.C. area. D.C. and Virginia have already designated Nov. 22 as the holiday, and a proclamation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has added the state to the festivities. Kimchi is a fermented side dish that usually involves cabbage, but can also use other kinds...
Sheetz' $1.99 gas for Thanksgiving: Why Marylanders won't see the discounted price
WASHINGTON - A Maryland law is preventing Sheetz gas stations in the state from selling gas for $1.99 as part of a Thanksgiving deal. Sheetz is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 at 368 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28. But a 2001 law will mean the Sheetz in Maryland won't be able to take advantage of the deal.
TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
Maryland health department data shows RSV hospitalizations statewide
The Maryland Health Department launched an online tracking tool so residents can stay informed about how severely Respiratory Syncytial Virus is hitting state hospitals. The graph compares hospitalization rates of years past and of previous weeks in 2022. There are 129 people hospitalized with the disease statewide. RSV is impacting...
Online sports gambling in Maryland begins trial before going live Wednesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For the first time ever, you can legally bet on sports online in Maryland. It’s part of a test ahead of the full launch Wednesday. 7News On Your Side has the details and an offer of help for those who get in too deep.
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Why Are There So Many Deer Everywhere?
They’re wandering through yards, snacking on gardens. They’re hanging out in neighborhood parks. They’re strolling down the middle of the streets. Deer are everywhere. Or at least it feels that way if you live up and down the Baltimore DC corridor. Is this normal? Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Liz Bowie have been reporting on the state’s deer population, and they join us this episode to answer the question: Why the deer are surrounding us, and what we should do about it?
Obscure Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling $1.99 gas in the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mid-Atlantic gas station chain Sheetz is offering an incredible deal to drivers during Thanksgiving week. The company is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at the stations that have the particular fuel. The only problem is that people fueling up at a Sheetz in...
Most popular baby names for girls in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
'Tragic milestone:' Hogan renews call for tougher sentences as city hits 300 homicides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his calls to pass legislation Tuesday that would institute tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders as Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide this week. "It's a kind of a tragic milestone, but it doesn't come as any surprise, we've gone over 300,...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
