Celebrate Giving Tuesday During “Carry It Forward Event” on Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday started in a Manhattan apartment in 2012 and has grown into an international day of giving on Nov. 29. Locally, Tharesa Lee and Margaret Shields came up with the idea of New Bern Giv3 as part of the chamber of commerce’s nonprofit committee. The initiative turned into...
‘It really is a blessing’: Greenville church gives back to first responders
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, community leaders, and other members of the community came together Wednesday to serve first responders in downtown Greenville in order to give thanks for all they do for the community. “It humbles me to know they do appreciate what we all...
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend
New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal
— County families struggling with the rising cost of food will have a place to come for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
‘You come in here, you’re family’: Soup kitchen offers hope & help ahead of holiday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving meal preparations are underway for many people across the country, and one soup kitchen here in the East made Thanksgiving dinner a little easier for many on Wednesday. Joy Soup Kitchen normally serves Thanksgiving dinner the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but this year, Head Volunteer Chairman...
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative. The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for...
Spirit of Christmas 2022 is on the Way
Uminaria lighting South Ave. The Tree of Names and Lights. The Coast Guard pilots Santa at the end of the parade. It’s all part of The Spirit of Christmas. The Spirit of Christmas is the weekend of December 9 & 10. The Coast Guard takes Santa on a ride...
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
Registration still open for Morehead City Christmas Parade
— Registration is still open for those who want to participate in the Morehead City Christmas Parade along Arendell Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe0toSKeeVALrXIhaLnLfgH3O8GMsI_6raFoO0N6C90NXROA/viewform. Enter your business or organization with a float, golf cart, boat or just walk. Float judging will take...
County enters agreement with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to facilitate Salters Creek dredging
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) that should lead to dredging of Salters Creek. The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 21, 22 & 23
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
Greenville police give meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season. Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Beaufort County gets new health director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Board of Health has appointed a new health director. The county tells WITN that JaNell Octigan will serve as the new health director starting January 1st, taking over for James Madson who is retiring at the end of December. The board says...
New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2022
Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day? The following restaurants will be open:. – Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal (Make reservation by Nov. 23). Call 252-288-6351. –...
“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Focuses on Keeping Motorists Safe This Holiday Season
The New Bern Police Department is encouraging motorists to stay safe by buckling up as they travel this Thanksgiving holiday. The department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in increasing patrols to educate and enforce federal requirements for seatbelt use. The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign began on Nov. 21.
