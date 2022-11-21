Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
iheart.com
Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm
President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
chautauquatoday.com
No major problems reported from lake effect storm in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County missed the brunt of the multi-day lake effect storm that dropped massive amounts of snow on portions of Western New York. Up to 80 inches of snow was measured in Orchard Park, home of the Buffalo Bills. While Chautauqua County didn't see totals anywhere near that level, County Executive P-J Wendel said on Monday that county plow drivers were able to keep up with the snow that did fall...
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
wbtai.com
Morning New Brief
The Batavia Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl. The missing teenager, Jaylynn Alvord, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. in Batavia. Jaylynn was last seen wearing black jeans, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and a nose ring. She is approximately 5-foot-4-inches and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Jaylynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
wnypapers.com
Hochul directs DFS to help expedite claims in response to historic winter storm
New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday directed the Department of Financial Services to issue temporary adjuster permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters, in order to expedite insurance claims in light of the winter storm impacting the Buffalo and Watertown areas. Expediting permits will increase the number of adjusters available to process claims and help New Yorkers get their claims paid faster. Insurers are encouraged to make any necessary applications on the Department of Financial Services website.
wnypapers.com
Start of construction on $23 million affordable & supportive housing development in Buffalo
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the Apartments at the Lyceum in east Buffalo. Her team said, “The $23 million development will transform a historic former school into 42 affordable and supportive apartments and community service hub in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood of east Buffalo. Today's announcement builds upon Gov. Hochul's historic $50 million of targeted investments earlier this year to address the vital needs of this community.”
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
FEMA emergency declaration for NY approved
President Joe Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and "lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe" in a number of counties.
wnypapers.com
USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls
Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Comments / 0