New service helps you navigate the Austin airport with an assistant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Thanksgiving travel rush begins, flyers trying to navigate Austin-Bergstrom International Airport can now utilize SkySquad.

The new service pairs passengers with a trained airport assistant.

In 2020, Julie Melnick started the company after experiencing trouble traveling alone with her young son. She needed help carrying bags, steering through long TSA lines and keeping track of him.

With SkySquad’s services, you can hire one of its workers to do all that and even more. If you sign up online or call a day in advance, a worker will meet you at the airport.

Right away, its workers help with unloading bags from the car. They’ll then help you get your tickets and get through TSA lines.

SkySquad’s staff will even wait with you until you board your flight.

The company’s co-founder Chris Tomseth said they’re there to help with whatever you need.

“The SkySquad assistant is yours to use as you need as the passenger,” he said. “They can go get you food or drinks and watch your belongings while you make a phone call or use the restroom.”

Although the company was founded for families with young kids, it wants to reach further than its initial goal. SkySquad also aims to assist elderly folks or anyone who isn’t comfortable navigating the airport.

The service starts with prices at $49 an hour. To book, visit the SkySquad website or you can call (877) 359-2256.

