WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 18, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index stopped moving lower toward the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index starts moving upward but had no strong bullish momentum. It seems the index will close between 105.00 – 107.50 this week. As long as there is no close below the 105.00 – 105.50 area or the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of bullish continuation.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 17, 2022

U.S 2-year treasury yield jumped to 4.42% on Thursday morning after the Fed’s James Bullard said the current policy rate is not in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive. Traders will prepare for further weakness following the comment. Next week, there is a release of the U.S FOMC minutes of the meeting.
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
kitco.com

Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action

(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs

The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com

Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 25, 2022

Natural gas might be in for a retest of the broken descending trend line resistance on its 4-hour time frame, as price is trading inside a newly-forming rising channel. The Fib retracement tool shows that the channel support lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the former trend line. This is also near the dynamic support at the moving averages, which could add to its strength as a floor near $6.000.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
crypto-academy.org

40K ETH Transfer: Eyes on Vitalik Buterin

On November 24, a transaction involving the transfer of 40,000 Ethereum (ETH) was visible on the network. It is indeed worth noting that the transfer is thought to have come from a wallet Vitalik Buterin built. The FTX attacker dumped Ethereum (ETH) at the beginning of the week, and since...
