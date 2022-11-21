Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 18, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index stopped moving lower toward the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index starts moving upward but had no strong bullish momentum. It seems the index will close between 105.00 – 107.50 this week. As long as there is no close below the 105.00 – 105.50 area or the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of bullish continuation.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
China halts some Russian crude purchases as looming oil price cap leaves buyers looking for a bigger discount
Cargoes of Russian ESPO crude remain unsold as Chinese buyers are waiting to see if they can get cheaper supplies once a price cap kicks in.
Will House Prices Drop in 2023? Real Estate Experts Give Their Predictions
Analysts expect home prices to drop next year after mortgage rates surged in the second half of this year.
kitco.com
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 17, 2022
U.S 2-year treasury yield jumped to 4.42% on Thursday morning after the Fed’s James Bullard said the current policy rate is not in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive. Traders will prepare for further weakness following the comment. Next week, there is a release of the U.S FOMC minutes of the meeting.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above $80
The light crude oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $78.23 to trade at about $80.26 after the latest round of data. The WTI crude oil price continues to oscillate within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade...
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
kitco.com
Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action
(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs
The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 25, 2022
Natural gas might be in for a retest of the broken descending trend line resistance on its 4-hour time frame, as price is trading inside a newly-forming rising channel. The Fib retracement tool shows that the channel support lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the former trend line. This is also near the dynamic support at the moving averages, which could add to its strength as a floor near $6.000.
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
crypto-academy.org
40K ETH Transfer: Eyes on Vitalik Buterin
On November 24, a transaction involving the transfer of 40,000 Ethereum (ETH) was visible on the network. It is indeed worth noting that the transfer is thought to have come from a wallet Vitalik Buterin built. The FTX attacker dumped Ethereum (ETH) at the beginning of the week, and since...
