Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
KVOE
Dense fog advisory returns for Chase County
Dense fog is affecting travelers west of Emporia for the second straight morning. A dense fog advisory involves Chase County until 9 am. Visibility could be a quarter-mile or less across parts of Chase County and much of central and north-central Kansas on Thursday morning. If you’re driving, the Weather...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KVOE
Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association releases second rankings
The second rankings from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association were released Tuesday. Emporia High’s boys remain ninth in Class 5A. The Spartans have four wrestlers ranked. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is ranked first at 150 pounds in Class 5A. He’s also the top-ranked wrestler among all classes at 150. Lukas Hainline is fourth at 138. Davian White is sixth at 165 and Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 190. Trujillo is ranked seventh among all classes at 150.
KVOE
Wreck near Abilene hurts Emporia man; status of juvenile not listed
An Emporia man was hospitalized after a crash near Abilene on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash involving 34-year-old Jason Hart and a juvenile happened on Interstate 70 about six miles east of Abilene shortly before 4 pm. The online crash log says Hart was westbound when he went off the highway for unlisted reasons and hit a bridge.
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
$92.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Kansas
LOS ANGELES – A ticket with all six numbers in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery was sold in Kansas and the player has the choice between receiving the $92.9 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $47.3 million. The numbers drawn...
Emporia gazette.com
Thanksgiving drizzle could be on more than food
No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem. More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”
KVOE
Area football players receive Lyon County League, 8-man DI district 2 honors
Area football players were recognized with honors from the Lyon County League or 8-Man Division I District 2. The Lyon County League announced its teams on Sunday, while 8-Man DI D2 announced its on Monday. First team LCL offensive selections as backs are Burlingame’s Colby Middleton, Madison’s Bryson Turner, Lebo’s...
jimmycsays.com
Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas
The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 11-23-22
Newsmaker: FHTC Annual/Alumni Fund Coordinator Karis Williams previews the Flint Hills Technical College Giving. Emporia High Future Farmers of America group member Morgan McCoy highlights upcoming projects, including a present wrapping event. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Arts Center Art Gifts. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Truman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team plays their only game of the week Tuesday night. They will be renewing an old MIAA rivalry with Truman. The two teams have not played since Truman left the MIAA in 2013. The Hornets take a 4-0 record into the game. Coach Craig...
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
KVOE
Kansas outscores North Carolina State in Battle for Atlantis opener
The Kansas Jayhawks outscored North Carolina State 80-74 in the opening game of the Battle for Atlantis Wednesday. Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to lead KU in scoring. Jalen Wilson added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dajuan Harris finished with 14 points and Kevin McCullar finished with a...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
KVOE
Emporia Church of Christ to continue holiday tradition with free Thanksgiving meal
Ripping off the slogan for The Masters golf tournament, an Emporia tradition unlike any other takes place Thursday. The Emporia Church of Christ has hosted a Thanksgiving community meal now for better than 30 years. Pastor Neil Taylor says meals will be served inside the church, as was the case last year.
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
