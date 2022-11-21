ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowshoe, WV

West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

 3 days ago

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week.

Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.

Ski operations at nearby Silver Creek resort will open on Dec. 16, weather permitting.

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.

Fire Captain Midkiff honored for 50-years of service

RAINELLE, W.Va. (Hinton News) - Members of the Rainelle, Clintonville, Rupert and Quinwood Fire Departments gathered together on Tuesday evening to celebrate one of their own. Captain James Edward "Eddie" Midkiff, of Rainelle, was honored for 50 years of service to the State of West Virginia as a volunteer firefighter. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin was on-hand to present Midkiff with two "proclamations of recognition" for his half-century of service to the Meadow River Valley - the first from Gov. Jim Justice, and the second from the West Virginia Senate. "I want to thank Eddie, but I also want to thank everyone...
