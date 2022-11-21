Read full article on original website
Average Southland Gas Prices Set Thanksgiving Records
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their highest amounts for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping nearly every day over the past 50 days. The Los Angeles County average price of $5.179 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.712...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Sets Thanksgiving Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its highest amount for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping 47 of the past 50 days. The average price of $5.051 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.638 set last year, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The record is the result of the higher crude oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold At Perris Gas Station
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Perris and is worth $15,329. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold a liquor store in San Juan Capistrano. It is also worth $15,329, the California Lottery announced.
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita Next Week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
LA Council to Explore Third Party Homeless Count, Audit of Previous Counts
LAHSA — an independent, joint powers authority between the city and the county — has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every year since 2015, with the exception of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s count, released earlier this month, showed a 4.1% increase in the number...
LA County Logs More Than 4,800 New COVID Infections in 3 Days
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated in intensive care. The number of...
Fire Damages Garden Grove House
A fire damaged a house in Garden Grove Wednesday, but no one was hurt. The fire was reported at 4:47 a.m. in the 13200 block of Westlake Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. “Crews found a fire that began outside and extended into the home,” an OCFA statement...
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 10 Freeway In Beaumont
Authorities Monday identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the...
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Northridge Identified
The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday...
Former Federal Agent From Riverside County Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to more than 10 years behind bars for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison...
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
Man, 84, Reported Missing from Whittier Area Found
An 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, who went missing from the Whittier area in September, has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Julian Frank Covarubias was last seen on Sept. 30 in the 9600 block of Mills Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday,...
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
1 Person Extricated, Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Collision in Indio
One person was briefly trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday, but the patient was extricated and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Firefighters responded at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the crash at the intersection of Dillon and Fargo Canyon roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
