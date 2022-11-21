Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
fox2detroit.com
2 rescued from fire caused by electric wheelchair battery at Ann Arbor senior apartment complex
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - An electric wheelchair caught fire inside an Ann Arbor apartment early Tuesday, trapping two elderly people. Firefighters were called to University Living at Ann Arbor at 2865 South Main St. at 12:18 a.m. Two elderly, mobility-impaired residents were rescued and taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for smoke inhalation and extremely elevated carbon monoxide levels, officials said.
Man hospitalized after shooting near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A late-night shooting that left a man hospitalized is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of West North Street near downtown Jackson for a report of a shooting victim.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
WILX-TV
Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
WKHM
City of Jackson Leaf Pickup Continuing
This fall season has been unique with nearly all of the leaves falling before the first round of leaf collection in the City of Jackson. The large leaf volume has caused crews to fall behind schedule. The City is advising residents to seek updates from the City website, CodeRED, leaf collection phone line (517-768-6088) and Facebook page to find out when leaf collection is coming to their neighborhood. The schedule for the first round of collection is no longer accurate.
wlen.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail
Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment Residents Dealt with Internet Issues at Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment residents had been without internet over a 12 day period at the Adrian Inn, until Monday afternoon. The Inn, which was purchased by the City of Adrian this year and has since been leased to Housing Help of Lenawee, is where the 100-plus residents have been placed.
WXYZ
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
WILX-TV
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
WILX-TV
MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0