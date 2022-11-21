It's Un-Constitutional and Un-American, Let the Lawsuits began, add Kate Brown's name and Tina Kotex to the names to be sued and tried for Treason!
Very well said, and shows the number of people who are informed easily by propaganda rather than any true knowledge!! Along with lawsuits, filing this, as unconstitutional lawsuits need to be filed against the donors who should have no say in our state law!!
The media lied about its effects...just like they always do...and speaking of doing, they do exactly what they are told to by Democrat politicians, or so it seems since the media in this State pretty much is the the official propaganda arm of the DNC
Related
Readers respond: Sheriffs shouldn’t pick and choose
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Political donors spent more than $70 million on Oregon governor’s race
5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits
Can the lawsuit trying to block Oregon’s new gun laws actually succeed?
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45,000 people with marijuana possession convictions
Lawsuit argues that Measure 114's gun permit program violates Oregon Constitution
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
‘No way of knowing’ if suit will derail Measure 114
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 will prevent tragedies
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
Study finds Oregon workers’ compensation rates remain among lowest in nation
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
OFF files suit challenging Measure 114
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in Oregon
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 247