A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation is underway today. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman killed. There was no suspect description and the motive is unknown. It was reported there were several bullet casings at the scene, and others in the apartment were not injured.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO