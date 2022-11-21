Read full article on original website
Koreatown Shooting Leaves One Dead
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in Koreatown, authorities said Wednesday.
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
Police Investigate Shooting of 2 Victims at Luxury Apartment Building in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were shot at the El Centro Luxury Apartments located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were shot when the suspect produced...
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LAPD Identifies Man Wanted in July Shooting of Two Tourists in Venice
Authorities Wednesday identified a man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously wounded.
Woman killed by gunfire in a South LA apartment building
A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation is underway today. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman killed. There was no suspect description and the motive is unknown. It was reported there were several bullet casings at the scene, and others in the apartment were not injured.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
KTLA.com
Man dies after being found stabbed at Los Angeles subway station
A man died Wednesday morning after he was found at a Los Angeles Metro Rail station suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was found by Los Angeles police officers around 1:15 a.m. at the Pershing Square subway station at the intersection of 5th and Hill streets in downtown. Video...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Apartment
A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit, an LAPD officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Injured in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery
A man in his 20s was injured during a robbery in which armed thieves stole a large amount of expensive jewelry in a home invasion Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills. Officers from Los Angeles Police Department were called at 3 a.m. to the 3000 block of Multiview Drive west of Bonnie Hill Drive where the victim told them multiple suspects wearing ski masks entered the residence, struck the victim with a handgun and took several items before leaving the home, according to broadcast reports.
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
theavtimes.com
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys area
Two brothers are in custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked on...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
foxla.com
LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
