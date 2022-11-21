This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party

The popular eatery is a great spot to host holiday parties. Photo by iStock

One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year.

Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.

From seated dinners of 20 guests to standing cocktail receptions for 125 guests, the establishment is taking private bookings for holiday gatherings and other events.

“For the past several years, families and friends found it challenging to come together. That’s what makes this holiday season so special,” said Zachary Artz, Director of Events at Stella of New Hope.

“We’re looking forward to making every event memorable and customized to each group’s needs and desires with new add-ons this year, including signature cocktail curation, a DIY Taco Bar and DIY Bloody Mary or Mimosa Bar. No matter your vision, we’re here to help you close out 2022 with your colleagues, friends, or family in a meaningful way.”