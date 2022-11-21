ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.

According to police, at around 8 p.m., on Saturday Nov. 20, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were riding the shuttle from Grand Central Station to Times Square when the suspects ordered that they give up their seats.

The trio, a man and two women, then called the man an "Asian pig" and bean to kick and punch the man in the head, causing a small laceration, the NYPD said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects fled the train at Times Square in an unknown direction, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident was being investigated as a hate crime, cops said.

Anthony Vitale
3d ago

The real racists and biggest criminal facet in America.. Address the real problem!

