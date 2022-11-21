Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Digital Trends
Evil West perks guide: best perks to buy first
In the opening hours of Evil West, you’ll gain access to a perk tree that allows you to augment many of your abilities and gain new ones. Each time you level up, you’ll gain one perk point that will let you buy a single perk in the tree, so prioritizing the best ones is important to ensuring your success. While you can certainly play around with builds by resetting these points at will using the device at Virgil’s workshop in Calico, we’ve still compiled the five best perks we think you should pick up first to make taking on the Sansuisuge hoards a bit easier on yourself.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Digital Trends
My lack of self-control is a warning not to upgrade your phone this year
There’s one thing almost all the smartphones released in 2022 have in common: if you’ve got a 2021 smartphone, or in some cases even a 2020 smartphone, there’s absolutely no need to upgrade this year. This isn’t to say you shouldn’t buy a new phone, or that there’s anything wrong with the phones out this year — it’s more a statement that the two-year upgrade cycle is now relevant to us all as tech fans.
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
Polygon
The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade brings photo mode, cross-save, and more
CD Projekt Red detailed the new features coming to the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in a Twitch stream Wednesday. They include a photo mode, cross-progression, a quick cast control system for Signs, a new camera, and a raft of new UI options and quality-of-life improvements. As...
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Is More Than Just a Visual Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has finally shared gameplay footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, also revealing every upgrade coming to the next-gen version of the 2015 RPG. Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass will have several player death animations locked behind a paywall. Studio Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, announced that it will be removing several games from the App Store and Google Play Store, including Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, Arena Battle Champions, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
ComicBook
ComicBook.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Xbox
Somehow, the 2022 holiday season is already upon us, which means it's already time to begin hitting the physical and digital storefronts to buy gifts for those in your life. If you happen to be shopping for an Xbox fan this year, it might be a bit hard to know what to get. Compared to PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox had a bit of a down year in 2022, especially when it comes to first-party releases. Still, there isn't a shortage of Xbox hardware, accessories, and games that you can look to snag.
Acclaimed arcade adventure game is free to download now
I’m not quite sure when Black Friday made its transition from an actual singular day to a full, lengthier event in November, but that just means that there’s more time for gaming deals, and you definitely can’t go wrong with that. Whether you’re buying physical or digital games, there’s always some good prices floating around if you go looking for them at this time of year - it’s the perfect way to make your backlog less manageable than ever before.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 strongholds guide: How strongholds work and how to beat them
In Call of Duty Warzone 2, players will come across various new elements which include strongholds, black sites, and even a new gulag system. These areas are swarming with AI combatants as well as enemy operators, and you need to win against them to enter the stronghold. In The Al...
Digital Trends
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
It’s not even Black Friday, but gamers can already start shopping the best Black Friday deals for the PlayStation 5. Whether you’re looking for discounts on games, controllers, and accessories because you already own the powerful gaming console, or you’re waiting for a restock to buy the PS5, there’s something that should catch your attention from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. To help you avoid the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Astral Eclipse’ event, Collection Challenge guide
The last event of the Pokémon Go “Season of Light” is called “Astral Eclipse,” and it introduces the legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo to the game. The event adds the last step of Special Research about Cosmog, allowing you to evolve it to its final stage. It also increases the spawn rate of Alolan Pokémon and includes a Collection Challenge.
These 6 companies are bucking the Black Friday conspicuous consumption trend — from fully closing stores to going all in on charity efforts
Retailers are increasingly putting a new spin on the shopping holiday, with some opting out altogether.
CNET
Amazon Black Friday Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Shopping Guide
Black Friday deals at Amazon came early. We're days away from the shopping holiday's official start, and the retailer is already offering discounts on tons of items -- some of which just might be on your holiday wish list. Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer getting into the Black Friday...
notebookcheck.net
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen remake supports DLSS, FSR, cross-platform saves and adds a new Ultra+ mode for PC players
CD Projekt Red confirmed the highly-anticipated next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be downloadable on December 14. More details about what the upgrade has in store for players have now been revealed via a live stream on the company's official Twitch channel. There are plenty of platform-specific changes, the most important being support for AI upscaling techs such as Nvidia's DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0.
