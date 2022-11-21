ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

North Dakotans rank in top 10 states with highest credit scores

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcUKe_0jIZS6Kc00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — North Dakotans have great credit scores on average — enough to rank them in the top 10 states with the highest credit scores.

According to a data survey by consumer financial information website WalletHub , North Dakotans have an average credit score of 715 — that’s 20 points above the national average of 695.

The top state is Minnesota, with an average credit score of 724.

The lowest average credit score is in Mississippi with 662.

In order to determine the states with the highest and lowest credit scores, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data.

You can view the complete report, along with the methodology used and related videos, here .

KX News

KX News

