CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
CBS Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Lions odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model releases 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL predictions
The Buffalo Bills (7-3) will seek their second win in Detroit in just five days when they take on the Lions (4-6) Thursday on CBS and Paramount+. The Thanksgiving Day NFL game comes just four days after the Bills had to relocate their home contest from Buffalo to Ford Field. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-23 win in that game over the Browns, while the Lions also enter with plenty of momentum. Jared Goff and company have won three straight games for the first time since 2017 to keep their NFL playoff picture hopes alive. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Makes most of minimal targets
Aiyuk recorded two receptions on four targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals. Aiyuk saw his lowest target total since Week 5, as each of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle played a more prominent role in the passing attack. Even so, Aiyuk managed a strong fantasy performance by tallying touchdowns on each of his receptions from seven and 13 yards away, respectively. Aiyuk now has five touchdowns across his last five games, and he's also topped 80 receiving yards on four occasions in that span.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Patriots shock Vikings on Thanksgiving, Cowboys steamroll Giants, Packers upset Eagles
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver targets and your first look at the Week 12 rankings
I've talked a lot about what I've taken to calling the 49ers' "math problem" of late, but Monday's game against the Cardinals provided one answer to the equation: "What if they're just the best offense in the league?" Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle combined for five touchdowns in...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
CBS Sports
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
CBS Sports
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Slated to go on IR
Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is in line to be placed on IR, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Look for the move to be made official later Wednesday, with Edwards-Helaire now in line to miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, Isiah Pacheco is slated to lead the Chiefs' ground game, with Jerick McKinnon on hand to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role and Ronald Jones available in reserve.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start Raheem Mostert, sit Joe Mixon
The New Orleans Saints won their fourth game of the season last week, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 at home. Tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, but where will he land in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings? Johnson has caught a touchdown in his last three games, but now he'll square off against a 49ers defense that's giving up just 283.9 yards per game.
