The Buffalo Bills (7-3) will seek their second win in Detroit in just five days when they take on the Lions (4-6) Thursday on CBS and Paramount+. The Thanksgiving Day NFL game comes just four days after the Bills had to relocate their home contest from Buffalo to Ford Field. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-23 win in that game over the Browns, while the Lions also enter with plenty of momentum. Jared Goff and company have won three straight games for the first time since 2017 to keep their NFL playoff picture hopes alive. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO