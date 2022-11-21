ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Bucyrus students recognized for their kindness

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Stoney’s Kind Kids honored by school board

A group of students from Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School were recognized for their kindness toward fellow classmates, teachers and staff members during the district’s monthly board meeting Nov. 17.

Bucyrus Elementary School students Mecca DelVeechio and Timmy Evans, along with Bucyrus Secondary School students Xander Clark, Maddison McDaniel and Caleb Rimmer, were honored as Stoney’s Kind Kids for displaying kindness towards their classmates, teachers, staff members and others throughout the school day.

The recognition program, started in honor of the late Chuck Stone, “Stoney,” is designed to not only recognize current Bucyrus students, but it also serves to honor Chuck and the Bucyrus staff members that showed him kindness during his time as a Bucyrus student.

Mecca DelVeechio was recognized because she is always willing to help any friend that needs it. Timmy Evans was recognized because he gives out hugs like candy whenever he sees a friend that looks like they need it. Eighth grader Xander Clark is described as a hard worker who is respectful to staff and his classmates and consistently says please and thank you whenever he needs anything from the office staff.

Senior Maddison McDaniel, a scholar student, is described as very polite, respectful, helpful, kind, and hardworking. Senior Caleb Rimmer was recognized because he is often seen opening doors for ladies in the building, is friendly and usually has a smile on his face.

The students were also recognized during the school day in their respective building. Every student selected as a Stoney’s Kind Kid also receives a t-shirt and a $10 Subway gift card.

Buckeye Central class of '65 to meet

The Buckeye Central class of 1965 will meet for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Bucyrus American Legion, 123 E. Rensselaer St. All classmates and spouses/guests are welcome.

Patrol recruiting next generation of troopers on TikTok

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched this week. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP.

The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create a community of engagement with those seeking to make a difference in their communities and looking for a career of service.People interested in a career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol should visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.

