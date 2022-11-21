ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTOGR_0jIZS1uz00

Three Oklahoma City residents were sentenced last week to federal prison for conspiring to steal titles to homes and other properties.

Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of the properties without the consent or knowledge of the property owners.

The trio used fraudulent documents from 2014 until 2019 to obtain titles to homes and other properties.

They targeted properties that had delinquent property taxes and were subject to being auctioned by the Oklahoma County treasurer’s office.

Authorities said the scheme involved paying off one or more years of back taxes to cause the properties to be removed from the county tax auction.

The defendants then claimed they had purchased the properties at the county tax auction. Instead, they filed fraudulent warranty deeds to transfer properties into the names of fictitious companies and individuals.

The scheme included fraudulent confidential stamp tax affidavits and fake mortgages that contained forged notary signatures and seals.

Authorities said some homeowners vacated their homes based on phony eviction notices.

The defendants targeted one home that had been owned by a woman who died in 2012.

They gained control of the woman’s property, found bank records in her home and forged a power of attorney to lie to the bank in an attempt to withdraw more than $100,000 from the woman’s bank account.

When that attempt failed, they tried to steal money by writing forged checks on the woman’s account and causing electronic transfers out of the account for their personal benefit.

Authorities said the trio also filed a false will in Oklahoma County District Court after the woman’s nephew learned of the death and filed a probate action.

Following a grand jury indictment, each defendant pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2020, to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Laura R. Johnson was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Thomas Johnson Sr. was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Ashley was sentenced to five years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities believe the suspect knew the victims,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
actionnews5.com

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
HENNESSEY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
police1.com

'Clearly established' requirement isn't just a technicality

A recent case highlights the importance of "clearly established" law at the time of law enforcement-civilian interactions. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. LEWIS, ET...
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy