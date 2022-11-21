PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO