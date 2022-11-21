Read full article on original website
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
NFL Draft Profile: Matthew Jones, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
NFL Draft Profile: Devonnsha Maxwell, Defensive Lineman, Chattanooga Mocs
Fantasy football Week 12: Start and sit
Here's a look back at Week 11's action, and fantasy advice for the week ahead:. Titans 27, Packers 17: Treylon Burks has barely played over half of Tennessee’s snaps, but has still received 14 targets in two games since returning from injured reserve following his foot injury. With Ryan Tannehill playing well — he’s the overall QB8 since returning from his own injury Week 10 — and defenses forced to account for Derrick Henry, the rookie playmaker could make a big difference down the stretch.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff
It's back to work for every team across the NFL, as Week 12 brings not just the Thanksgiving tripleheader but also a bye-free week, as we have a 16-game slate for the first time since Week 5. The drawback of an excellent Thursday set of games is that Sunday is...
Fatherhood offers Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa new perspective amid best stretch of career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has plenty to be thankful for this year. Beyond stringing together the best three games of his career before Thanksgiving and the Dolphins’ Sunday matchup with the Houston Texans, Tagovailoa and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Ace, to the world in recent months.
Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Travis Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’
It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win
The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory. According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL...
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Hilliard’s Receiving TDs a Running Back Rarity
NASHVILLE – On the final play of the Tennessee Titans’ opening possession against Green Bay last week, quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned to one of his most trusted red-zone targets. Running back Dontrell Hilliard slipped out of the backfield, found a soft spot on the right side of the...
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Can Saints Still Win the NFC South?
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints victory over the Rams and whether or not they are poised for a run at the NFC South crown. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast...
Ron Cook: Diontae Johnson is paid like a top WR, but he hasn’t played like one
Mike Tomlin answered 23 questions at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday. Three of the first seven were about Diontae Johnson. Surprisingly, Tomlin wasn't asked if he has put out a missing-person bulletin on Johnson, who hasn't been seen much on a football field this season. Johnson hardly was seen...
