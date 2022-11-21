Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldManhattan, NY
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
nj1015.com
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
Donated turkeys boxed up for families in need across New Jersey
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.#BetterTogether: Season of Giving"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents...
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 130 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 on Route 130 southbound north of route 662 in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., 511nj.org said. CHECK BACK...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Pickup Truck Crashes Into Parked Car Leaving Multiple Injures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A crash left at least eight people injured Tuesday night on North Olden Ave and Breunig Ave. A pickup truck crashed into the back of a Ford Fusion that was parked. A fight broke out between parties involved in the crash, Trenton emergency medical services transported one person with a trauma alert to Capital Health trauma center as well as the rest of the injured parties.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: BMW Suv Stolen from Toms River Driveway
This incident, and other similar incidents today, happened in the Silverton area of Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police department.
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
NJ Man Sentenced For Threatening to ‘Shoot up’ Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Federal authorities say a man from the Garden State has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers. Following a one-week trial, 51-year-old Frank Monte was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.
TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at NYC airport
The TSA shared a photo of the traveler's luggage on Twitter Tuesday morning, with the cat's orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the zipper.
