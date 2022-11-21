ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nj1015.com

NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS New York

Donated turkeys boxed up for families in need across New Jersey

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.#BetterTogether: Season of Giving"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 130 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 on Route 130 southbound north of route 662 in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., 511nj.org said. CHECK BACK...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Parked Car Leaving Multiple Injures

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A crash left at least eight people injured Tuesday night on North Olden Ave and Breunig Ave. A pickup truck crashed into the back of a Ford Fusion that was parked. A fight broke out between parties involved in the crash, Trenton emergency medical services transported one person with a trauma alert to Capital Health trauma center as well as the rest of the injured parties.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy