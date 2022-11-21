ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU’s 2022-2023 Houston Galveston Schweitzer Fellows aim to support next generation of Black girls with new community program

pvamu.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pvamu.edu

New Name, Same Mission: PVAMU’s Wellness in Houston

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) – Launching amid a global pandemic, Prairie View A&M University’s Wellness in Houston project (formerly Healthy Houston Initiative) has built a foundation in Harris County, delivering educational workshops, programs, and other events that focus on health, wellness, finance, nutrition and agriculture. These promote long-term healthy lifestyle changes and behaviors among individuals in limited-resource communities.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: M. Javari Henderson

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 22, 2022) M. Javari Henderson, a senior at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) majoring in architecture with a minor in construction science, is a student researcher with a bright future ahead of him. Upon graduation in May of 2023, Henderson plans to work for an architecture firm that allows him to continue to explore creative design and hopes to travel the world.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
