HIALEAH - Thanksgiving food giveaways are even more important to families in need this year. "Just with inflation alone, the rise in prices in turkeys, you know, it's three to four times more expensive than last year, so you see a lot of people in need in the community," Raul Gonzalez said. He understands the impact of coming together to help feed one another. "As immigrants to the US, my family once upon a time did require some help from the community," Gonzalez told CBS4. Today, he's a captain with the Hialeah Fire Department and one of the dozens of...

HIALEAH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO