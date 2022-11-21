Read full article on original website
Parkland Holds Annual Holiday Decorating Contest For Residents
The City of Parkland invites its community to get in a festive mood by seeing which residents can best light up the December sky as part of its annual holiday home decoration and lights contest. Beginning on Tuesday, December 6, the city begins its annual search for the best holiday...
Coconut Creek Hosts Senior Expo on Dec. 2
Join the City of Coconut Creek for a Senior Expo filled with great information and resources for area seniors. Held on Friday, December 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event will include over 25 vendors that are providing the most up-to-date resources, information, programs, and services available to seniors and caregivers.
Parkland Serves Up a Glow in the Dark Tennis Party
Tighten your tennis rackets and stock up on glow sticks because glow-in-the-dark tennis is coming to Parkland. The lights go out on Friday, December 2, for a night of slapping serves and attempting drop shots beneath the phosphorescent lights at the Quigley Tennis Center for the Parkland Glow in the Dark Tennis event.
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
Chabad of Coral Springs Offers Thanksgiving Boxes to Families in Need
Chabad of Coral Springs is offering Thanksgiving boxes to local families in need. The boxes may include turkey, pasta, stuffing or mashed potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, corn, and dessert. Distribution takes place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chabad encourages residents to register...
Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s, Delray
Music at St. Paul’s presents A Festival of Lessons & Carols. Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s will present a Festival of Christmas Lessons & Carols. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. David Macfarlane, this service will include carol settings by John Rutter, David Willcocks, William Mathias, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter and Morton Lauridsen. The service will also feature congregational Christmas Carols and lighting of candles. Organ voluntaries by Cèsar Franck and Gerald Near will be played on the Moeller pipe organ..
Hialeah residents grateful for Thanksgiving food giveaway
HIALEAH - Thanksgiving food giveaways are even more important to families in need this year. "Just with inflation alone, the rise in prices in turkeys, you know, it's three to four times more expensive than last year, so you see a lot of people in need in the community," Raul Gonzalez said. He understands the impact of coming together to help feed one another. "As immigrants to the US, my family once upon a time did require some help from the community," Gonzalez told CBS4. Today, he's a captain with the Hialeah Fire Department and one of the dozens of...
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Announcing the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient
During the holiday season, we think about others and how to give back to our community. So, there is no better time to announce our 2023 DIAMOND award recipient. For over 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award, a woman who has achieved success in her professional career and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. It is with great pleasure that I announce the recipient of the 2023 DIAMOND Award: Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of The Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.
Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar to Expand with Two New Franchise Locations Next Year
South Florida’s homegrown casual-dining coffee bar is growing to nine cafes
DeMarco Real Estate Group gives back to community with Thanksgiving food giveaway
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays. The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits. Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50...
Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party
Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
Registration For Parkland Winter Camps Opens November 28
Winter break is coming, and parents looking to keep their children off their iPads are in luck. The camps run from Tuesday, December 27, through Friday, January 6, with no camp on Monday, January 2, or that weekend. Here are the camps led by the city of Parkland for elementary...
Young singers invited to audition for ‘S. Florida’s Kids Got Talent’
Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, invites talented young people ages 5 to 17 to audition for “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent,” a singing competition held as part of Tri-Rail’s “Rail Fun Day.”. Young singers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are...
International Fast Casual Falafel Chain Maoz Vegetarian Plans Boynton Beach Location
The brand has three South Florida locations, plus locations in Barcelona, São Paulo, Paris, and Amsterdam
Thanksgiving dinner more expensive, but that won't stop celebrations
As you are gathering your family around the table on Thursday for Thanksgiving dinner, you are likely spending more money for that traditional spread.
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
