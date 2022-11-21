ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Coconut Creek Hosts Senior Expo on Dec. 2

Join the City of Coconut Creek for a Senior Expo filled with great information and resources for area seniors. Held on Friday, December 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event will include over 25 vendors that are providing the most up-to-date resources, information, programs, and services available to seniors and caregivers.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Parkland Serves Up a Glow in the Dark Tennis Party

Tighten your tennis rackets and stock up on glow sticks because glow-in-the-dark tennis is coming to Parkland. The lights go out on Friday, December 2, for a night of slapping serves and attempting drop shots beneath the phosphorescent lights at the Quigley Tennis Center for the Parkland Glow in the Dark Tennis event.
PARKLAND, FL
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s, Delray

Music at St. Paul’s presents A Festival of Lessons & Carols. Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s will present a Festival of Christmas Lessons & Carols. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. David Macfarlane, this service will include carol settings by John Rutter, David Willcocks, William Mathias, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter and Morton Lauridsen. The service will also feature congregational Christmas Carols and lighting of candles. Organ voluntaries by Cèsar Franck and Gerald Near will be played on the Moeller pipe organ..
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Hialeah residents grateful for Thanksgiving food giveaway

HIALEAH - Thanksgiving food giveaways are even more important to families in need this year. "Just with inflation alone, the rise in prices in turkeys, you know, it's three to four times more expensive than last year, so you see a lot of people in need in the community," Raul Gonzalez said. He understands the impact of coming together to help feed one another. "As immigrants to the US, my family once upon a time did require some help from the community," Gonzalez told CBS4. Today, he's a captain with the Hialeah Fire Department and one of the dozens of...
HIALEAH, FL
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Announcing the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient

During the holiday season, we think about others and how to give back to our community. So, there is no better time to announce our 2023 DIAMOND award recipient. For over 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award, a woman who has achieved success in her professional career and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. It is with great pleasure that I announce the recipient of the 2023 DIAMOND Award: Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of The Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.
BOCA RATON, FL
Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party

Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
PARKLAND, FL
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
DELRAY BEACH, FL
