ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Basketball Against Little Rock on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will play the second of three games in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall against Little Rock. After a sluggish start on Sunday, the Hoosiers claimed a 30-point win over Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to move to 4-0 on the season. Indiana secured a road win in its first true test against Xavier on Friday behind 30 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy