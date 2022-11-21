BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will play the second of three games in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall against Little Rock. After a sluggish start on Sunday, the Hoosiers claimed a 30-point win over Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to move to 4-0 on the season. Indiana secured a road win in its first true test against Xavier on Friday behind 30 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson.

