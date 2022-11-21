ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Obituary: Ann Pampel

Ann Elizabeth Pampel, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away at the King Street Home in Rye Brook Village, NY early on the morning of August 21, 2022. She was just days away from celebrating her 79th birthday. The eldest daughter of Richard Oppenheim and Patricia Burnett, Ann (known to...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Phragmites Removal at Bruce Park

The Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation and Pollinator Pathway took on Phragmites removal in Bruce Park. This activity was permitted by CT DEEP. The affected area included two tidal ponds with a total of 3 phragmites stands (two in the large pond and one in the small pond). The stand in the small pond was successfully excavated by Parks and Recreation last year with minimal regrowth this season. The excavation is an expensive activity and large equipment had to be utilized to reach out to the deeper parts of the tidal ponds. The Conservation Commission Staff has applied for grants to carry out this excavation process but was not successful in securing the necessary funding.
New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
FAIRFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd

WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Federal and State Energy Policy Forum

Join First Selectman Fred Camillo, Greenwich Communities Chairman Sam Romeo, and Department of Human Services Director Demetria Nelson this Wednesday, November 23, at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room for an informational forum on energy costs and potential opportunities for assistance. They will be sharing links and numbers.

