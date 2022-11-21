Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldManhattan, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
Obituary: Ann Pampel
Ann Elizabeth Pampel, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away at the King Street Home in Rye Brook Village, NY early on the morning of August 21, 2022. She was just days away from celebrating her 79th birthday. The eldest daughter of Richard Oppenheim and Patricia Burnett, Ann (known to...
greenwichsentinel.com
Phragmites Removal at Bruce Park
The Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation and Pollinator Pathway took on Phragmites removal in Bruce Park. This activity was permitted by CT DEEP. The affected area included two tidal ponds with a total of 3 phragmites stands (two in the large pond and one in the small pond). The stand in the small pond was successfully excavated by Parks and Recreation last year with minimal regrowth this season. The excavation is an expensive activity and large equipment had to be utilized to reach out to the deeper parts of the tidal ponds. The Conservation Commission Staff has applied for grants to carry out this excavation process but was not successful in securing the necessary funding.
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
westportjournal.com
Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd
WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
New Haven warming centers now open through spring
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Connecticut
Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza
The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
'A Grave Injustice': GoFundMe Started To Help Fired John Jay High School Coach
Supporters of a fired high school coach in Northern Westchester are taking it upon themselves to help him get his position back. A GoFundMe has been started to raise legal funds for Coach Bill Swertfager, who coached varsity wrestling in the Katonah-Lewisboro School District at John Jay High School in Cross River.
Journal Inquirer
Norwalk TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas win ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Norwalk native Charli D’Amelio and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Mark Ballas won the season 31 Mirror Ball Trophy Monday night after receiving perfect scores on their two dances. Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette” and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy placed second and also secured perfect scores....
greenwichsentinel.com
Federal and State Energy Policy Forum
Join First Selectman Fred Camillo, Greenwich Communities Chairman Sam Romeo, and Department of Human Services Director Demetria Nelson this Wednesday, November 23, at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room for an informational forum on energy costs and potential opportunities for assistance. They will be sharing links and numbers.
