Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Centre Daily
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson was added late to the estimated practice report on Monday with an illness. On Tuesday, Jackson was listed as out on the estimated report, but the report included the talented offensive lineman was not available due to a "concussion”. As a result, Detroit will...
Centre Daily
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Centre Daily
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
Centre Daily
Hilliard’s Receiving TDs a Running Back Rarity
NASHVILLE – On the final play of the Tennessee Titans’ opening possession against Green Bay last week, quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned to one of his most trusted red-zone targets. Running back Dontrell Hilliard slipped out of the backfield, found a soft spot on the right side of the...
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Centre Daily
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Thanksgiving NFL Offer
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Nothing says Thanksgiving Day like turkey and great football and this week certainly has the latter, as the holiday slate of games includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. It’s great to park on the couch to watch and wager on these games using Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives new customers up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance – the biggest bonus on the board.
Centre Daily
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week twelve reported just two players with limited roles. Although the Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game. “Kolton – it's just basically...
Centre Daily
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win
The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory. According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL...
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Travis Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’
It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving: Strong Ties, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thursday as both teams celebrate Thanksgiving on the football field. Although they reside in separate conferences, the two teams have a very close tie to one another. During Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's brief playing career, his first regular-season action came in...
Centre Daily
Sean McVay’s Broadcasting Interest ‘League’s Worst Kept Secret’ Says ESPN Analyst
When the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, they were on top of the world. Coach Sean McVay had finally climbed the mountain and claimed a coveted Super Bowl ring. Now, not even one full year later,...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Centre Daily
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Centre Daily
Fatherhood offers Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa new perspective amid best stretch of career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has plenty to be thankful for this year. Beyond stringing together the best three games of his career before Thanksgiving and the Dolphins’ Sunday matchup with the Houston Texans, Tagovailoa and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Ace, to the world in recent months.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Devonnsha Maxwell, Defensive Lineman, Chattanooga Mocs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions. By Derrick Bell,Nicholas Martin Sports Illustrated Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Fantasy football Week 12: Start and sit
Here's a look back at Week 11's action, and fantasy advice for the week ahead:. Titans 27, Packers 17: Treylon Burks has barely played over half of Tennessee’s snaps, but has still received 14 targets in two games since returning from injured reserve following his foot injury. With Ryan Tannehill playing well — he’s the overall QB8 since returning from his own injury Week 10 — and defenses forced to account for Derrick Henry, the rookie playmaker could make a big difference down the stretch.
Centre Daily
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Comments / 0