KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Des Moines Business Record
Permits valued at $86.5M issued for new commercial projects
A building permit valued at $24.7 million was issued in October for the construction of a three-story, 120-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Ankeny. The project at 2855 S.W. Vintage Drive is being developed by Nelson Construction & Development. Architectural rendering by AG Architecture. Construction has begun on...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
ottumwaradio.com
Date Announced for Oskaloosa Christmas Parade
Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 PM. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at...
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday
There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ankeny, IA
Billed as one of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa, Ankeny has also become a popular leisure destination in Polk County. This city has developed many points of interest, ranking among the top 100 places to live in the U.S., particularly for families. A couple, John and Sarah Ankeny, founded the...
KGLO News
New state medical director taught family doctors
DES MOINES — After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Saved by a bowl: Chuck's Restaurant receives container to help feed thousands for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Let the mashing begin!. A generous donor has provided a giant bowl to Chuck's Restaurant for Thanksgiving. The Des Moines restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there was one missing ingredient — a 140-quart bowl. Chuck's recently purchased a...
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
