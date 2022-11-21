ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
pendletontimespost.com

The history of Anderson Township, Part 1

Its shape is a perfect square being six miles in length and six miles in width. It takes its name from the Delaware Indian Chief William Anderson (Kikthawenund), whose village was located along the White River from 1798 to 1821 in what is today downtown Anderson. Two years after the...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County

The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Aurora

Five businesses will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies on Saturday. (Aurora, Ind.) – Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend in downtown Aurora. Five businesses will host ribbon cutting ceremonies. They are:. 11:00 AM: Aurora High School Museum (New Location), 326 Second Street. 11:30 AM: Crystals & Beyond, 431 Second...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

RCCF Awards $50K to Local Charities

The second round of grant recipients were announced during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving. (Ripley County, Ind.) - 2022 marks the Ripley County Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary. In honor of that milestone, the Board of Directors launched the 25th Anniversary Impact Grants. This opportunity made $100,000 available to assist local organizations in implementing a project or program that will: 1) create a sustainable impact amongst one or more communities, 2) establish cross-community or cross-county partnerships, and 3) closely align with at least one the Community Foundation’s four service areas; Arts & Culture, Business & Entrepreneurship, Environment & Natural Resources, and Health, Education & Well-Being. The second round of grant recipients were announced on November 4th during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving, with $50,000 being awarded to 7 nonprofits.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Perfect North Slopes announces opening day

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest Finalists Announced

The winners will be announced Sunday during the Christmas Tree Lighting at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mayor Kelly Mollaun visited Central Elementary School today to meet with the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade finalists in the Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest. The Christmas Essay topic asked students "How do you share the Christmas Spirit with others?" Having read all 300+ Christmas Essays, Mayor Mollaun stated overall the essays submitted this year were very positive and quite enjoyable to read.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night

The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has confirmed longtime Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens, died Wednesday. He was 74-years-old. Dr. Owens made a career of leaving a positive impact in Cincinnati and served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Ivy+ Career Link Provides Students with Career Readiness

INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College named Stephanie Weber as its Vice President for Ivy+ Career Link, a strategic approach to providing students with comprehensive career readiness competencies in alignment with academic preparation throughout their college experience. In addition, Career Link is responsible for the fulfillment of training, education, work-and-learn, and placement needs of employers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

