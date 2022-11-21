The second round of grant recipients were announced during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving. (Ripley County, Ind.) - 2022 marks the Ripley County Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary. In honor of that milestone, the Board of Directors launched the 25th Anniversary Impact Grants. This opportunity made $100,000 available to assist local organizations in implementing a project or program that will: 1) create a sustainable impact amongst one or more communities, 2) establish cross-community or cross-county partnerships, and 3) closely align with at least one the Community Foundation’s four service areas; Arts & Culture, Business & Entrepreneurship, Environment & Natural Resources, and Health, Education & Well-Being. The second round of grant recipients were announced on November 4th during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving, with $50,000 being awarded to 7 nonprofits.

