Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
pendletontimespost.com
The history of Anderson Township, Part 1
Its shape is a perfect square being six miles in length and six miles in width. It takes its name from the Delaware Indian Chief William Anderson (Kikthawenund), whose village was located along the White River from 1798 to 1821 in what is today downtown Anderson. Two years after the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County
The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
eaglecountryonline.com
Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Aurora
Five businesses will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies on Saturday. (Aurora, Ind.) – Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend in downtown Aurora. Five businesses will host ribbon cutting ceremonies. They are:. 11:00 AM: Aurora High School Museum (New Location), 326 Second Street. 11:30 AM: Crystals & Beyond, 431 Second...
WLWT 5
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway
CINCINNATI — Selling the 19th-century railroad Cincinnati owns was brought out into the open today and trumpeted as a great deal. Mayor Aftab Pureval labeled it "a once in a lifetime opportunity". The city would sell the line to Norfolk Southern, then in a different sense to the people...
eaglecountryonline.com
RCCF Awards $50K to Local Charities
The second round of grant recipients were announced during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving. (Ripley County, Ind.) - 2022 marks the Ripley County Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary. In honor of that milestone, the Board of Directors launched the 25th Anniversary Impact Grants. This opportunity made $100,000 available to assist local organizations in implementing a project or program that will: 1) create a sustainable impact amongst one or more communities, 2) establish cross-community or cross-county partnerships, and 3) closely align with at least one the Community Foundation’s four service areas; Arts & Culture, Business & Entrepreneurship, Environment & Natural Resources, and Health, Education & Well-Being. The second round of grant recipients were announced on November 4th during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Annual Day of Giving, with $50,000 being awarded to 7 nonprofits.
Fox 19
Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
Tri-State gas station offering gas for $1.99 a gallon on Thanksgiving
At the Shell station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison, gas will be $1.99 per gallon from 1- 4 p.m.
WLWT 5
Accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — There is an accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike, in Crescent Springs, involving a semi and a car, right lane blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
eaglecountryonline.com
Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest Finalists Announced
The winners will be announced Sunday during the Christmas Tree Lighting at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mayor Kelly Mollaun visited Central Elementary School today to meet with the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade finalists in the Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest. The Christmas Essay topic asked students "How do you share the Christmas Spirit with others?" Having read all 300+ Christmas Essays, Mayor Mollaun stated overall the essays submitted this year were very positive and quite enjoyable to read.
1 burned in Warren County propane tank explosion flown to Miami Valley Hospital
CLARKSVILLE — One person was taken to a hospital by CareFlight following a propane tank explosion at a residence in the 3100 block of state Route 132 in the village of Clarksville, Warren County, on Wednesday night. A male suffered burns to his arms, face and chest, Chief Bob...
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
linknky.com
NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night
The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
WRBI Radio
Lane closures on US 50 in Ripley, Dearborn counties expected for two weeks
— INDOT says, starting today, to watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single-lane closures will be in place for the next two weeks while crews make some minor joint repairs.
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74
CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has confirmed longtime Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens, died Wednesday. He was 74-years-old. Dr. Owens made a career of leaving a positive impact in Cincinnati and served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
eaglecountryonline.com
Ivy+ Career Link Provides Students with Career Readiness
INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College named Stephanie Weber as its Vice President for Ivy+ Career Link, a strategic approach to providing students with comprehensive career readiness competencies in alignment with academic preparation throughout their college experience. In addition, Career Link is responsible for the fulfillment of training, education, work-and-learn, and placement needs of employers.
Comments / 0