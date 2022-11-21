Read full article on original website
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel
BARNSTABLE – As the holiday travel season begins, local health experts are urging residents to use safe practices amid an expected surge in flu and COVID cases. “Most people are going to be spending more time indoors. The holidays are upon us, people are socializing and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily,” Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Wendy Judd said.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects
BREWSTER – The state has announced $11.8 million in grant funds for ecological restoration projects, with several recipients located on Cape Cod and the Islands. Brewster received $200,000 for adaptive management of the completed Freemans Pond Restoration. The Mill Brook Restoration in Chilmark was awarded $100,000 for construction for...
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Seven Rescued Dolphins Released Off West Dennis
DENNIS – Marine experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released seven dolphins back into open waters off of West Dennis Beach Sunday. They joined 16 common dolphins reported circling close to shore. Eight dolphins were found stranded off Wellfleet Harbor after high tide, a hotspot for strandings,...
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel
As the holiday travel season begins, Public Health Nurse with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Wendy Judd joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how to stay safe amid COVID. She talks about when to take tests and how to get them, booster clinics through the County, and what tips travelers need to know as they take to the roads or hop on a plane this season.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Troops Care Package Collection Set for Nov. 26
BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ 15th annual Christmas care package collection will be held on Saturday, November 26. A total of 1,000 care packages and 100 stockings will be assembled by attendees at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club along MacArthur Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From there, they will be mailed out to service members aboard.
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer
If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Hingham shoppers and store employees were impacted when an...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Massachusetts Wildlife Officials transport injured Gannett found tangling in hooks, fishing lures
“Brewster Animal Control received a call from a caring person about a Gannet she had seen on the Brewster flats. She noticed the bird did not appear to be moving and she was concerned about it. She provided great landmarks, and even sent photos, to make locating the bird a little easier.
Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it
City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
