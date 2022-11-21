ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

capecod.com

Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel

BARNSTABLE – As the holiday travel season begins, local health experts are urging residents to use safe practices amid an expected surge in flu and COVID cases. “Most people are going to be spending more time indoors. The holidays are upon us, people are socializing and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily,” Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Wendy Judd said.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects

BREWSTER – The state has announced $11.8 million in grant funds for ecological restoration projects, with several recipients located on Cape Cod and the Islands. Brewster received $200,000 for adaptive management of the completed Freemans Pond Restoration. The Mill Brook Restoration in Chilmark was awarded $100,000 for construction for...
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze

NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Seven Rescued Dolphins Released Off West Dennis

DENNIS – Marine experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released seven dolphins back into open waters off of West Dennis Beach Sunday. They joined 16 common dolphins reported circling close to shore. Eight dolphins were found stranded off Wellfleet Harbor after high tide, a hotspot for strandings,...
DENNIS, MA
capeandislands.org

RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals

Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel

As the holiday travel season begins, Public Health Nurse with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Wendy Judd joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how to stay safe amid COVID. She talks about when to take tests and how to get them, booster clinics through the County, and what tips travelers need to know as they take to the roads or hop on a plane this season.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Troops Care Package Collection Set for Nov. 26

BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ 15th annual Christmas care package collection will be held on Saturday, November 26. A total of 1,000 care packages and 100 stockings will be assembled by attendees at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club along MacArthur Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From there, they will be mailed out to service members aboard.
BOURNE, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer

If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it

City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
BOSTON, MA

