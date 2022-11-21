Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sell Over 10 Million Units in Their First Three Days and Set a Nintendo Record
Not only has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold an impressive 10 million combined units within the first three days of launch, they also account for "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform" within that time frame. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched globally on November 18,...
IGN
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN
War Robots: Frontiers - Early Access Launch Trailer
War Robots: Frontiers is a new third-person mech shooter built from the ground up for modern PC and consoles using Unreal Engine 5. Engage in intense, tactical skirmishes featuring immense, heavily customizable mechs and more. War Robots: Frontiers is available now for PC early access for adopters of the Pioneer Pack while a release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One is scheduled for a later date.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Is the Fastest-Selling First Party Title in the Sony PlayStation History
Leading up to the release of God of War: Ragnarok, every gamer believed that the Santa Monica Studios-developed title would be a commercial juggernaut. Just a week after the launch of the game, Sony has confirmed this theory. According to the latest announcement, the sequel to the hit Game of the Year-winning title has become the fastest selling first-party title in the company's history.
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]
Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
IGN
The Elden Ring Player Who Beat Every Single Boss Without Taking a Single Hit Reveals Their Secrets
Last month, GinoMachino successfully completed a world-first run in which they beat Elden Ring without being beat hit once. In this video they talk about their their meticulous planning, the weapons that they used, and how they were able to finally take down Malenia and finish Elden Ring without taking a single hit.
IGN
Steam Black Friday Discounts Begin Today In Autumn Sale
The Steam Autumn Sale returns today, November 22, and brings with it early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Stray, and more discounted. Kicking off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6PM UK (so 4am on November 23 AEST), the sale will...
IGN
Vampire Survivors 1.1 Patch Includes New Character, Stage, And More
Indie hit Vampire Survivors is getting an update that adds a new character and stage. After leaving Early Access with its recent 1.0 update, Vampire Survivors brings even more monster-themed mayhem with its 1.1 “Tiny” update. The new patch launches today and adds a new stage, the Tiny...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live for everyone, and there are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
IGN
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Research and Collection Challenge
The Pokemon GO Astral Eclipse Event runs from November 23, 2022, at 10 AM (Local Time) to November 28, 2022, at 8 PM (Local Time). This event will debut Solgaleo and Lunala and offer new chapters of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research Story. The final five chapters of the...
IGN
Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer
The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
IGN
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 4: Blackout
This video is Part 4 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
Comments / 0