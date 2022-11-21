Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live for everyone, and there are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.

