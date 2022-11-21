ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

BUCKSCO Careers: Qlik

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4405V2_0jIZPKdk00
Photo byQlik.

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes. 

Strategic Desk Manager — remote

This position’s responsibilities include creating and advising innovative pricing strategies and structures based on product set being sold, drawing insights from pricing and deal structure trends across the region, and preparing executive-level deal review material to present to senior and executive management.

Ideal candidates will have at least 5 years experience in Deal Desk, Finance, Legal, and/or Sales Operations background, exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, and have experience working with senior management to executive level. Candidates should have experience in working with virtual teams across the world and familiarity with Cloud services is a plus.

Learn more about the Strategic Desk Manager position at Qlik.

Global Incentive Compensation Analyst — King of Prussia, hybrid

This position includes accurately reconciling monthly and quarterly Sales Commission calculation, generating commission payment files within Qlik entities, and supporting the annual budget and planning process for compensation design.

Ideal candidates will have a Finance or Accounting degree with at least 5 years experience in a related field, as well as be experienced in client services and be solution oriented. Candidates should have experience using Salesforce CRM, be detail orientated with a high level of numeracy, and have the ability to manage multiple concurrent activities.

Learn more about the Global Incentive Compensation Analyst position at Qlik.

Network Engineer — King of Prussia, Raleigh, NC, Waltham, MA

This position will manage Cisco routing, switching, WAN technologies, Aruba EdgeConnect, Fortinet firewalls, and VPN connectivity. Other responsibilities include configuring Cloud platform networking in Azure and AWS, as well as improving processes, procedures, and scalability.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 6 years experience with Cisco equipment, have a deep understanding of networking protocols and high general IT knowledge, and have experience with Python scripting. Candidates should have knowledge of SDWAN, Windows, Active Directory, and more.

Learn more about the Network Engineer position at Qlik.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group

Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Today Wishes You a Happy, Healthy Thanksgiving

The staff at BUCKSCO Today would like to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving. We have much to be thankful for, as we enjoy our second year of growing our affiliate partners’ businesses, strengthening the fabric of Bucks County, and uniting people in a celebration of community, relationships, and life.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
BRYN MAWR, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy