BUCKSCO Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.

Strategic Desk Manager — remote

This position’s responsibilities include creating and advising innovative pricing strategies and structures based on product set being sold, drawing insights from pricing and deal structure trends across the region, and preparing executive-level deal review material to present to senior and executive management.

Ideal candidates will have at least 5 years experience in Deal Desk, Finance, Legal, and/or Sales Operations background, exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, and have experience working with senior management to executive level. Candidates should have experience in working with virtual teams across the world and familiarity with Cloud services is a plus.

Learn more about the Strategic Desk Manager position at Qlik.

Global Incentive Compensation Analyst — King of Prussia, hybrid

This position includes accurately reconciling monthly and quarterly Sales Commission calculation, generating commission payment files within Qlik entities, and supporting the annual budget and planning process for compensation design.

Ideal candidates will have a Finance or Accounting degree with at least 5 years experience in a related field, as well as be experienced in client services and be solution oriented. Candidates should have experience using Salesforce CRM, be detail orientated with a high level of numeracy, and have the ability to manage multiple concurrent activities.

Learn more about the Global Incentive Compensation Analyst position at Qlik.

Network Engineer — King of Prussia, Raleigh, NC, Waltham, MA

This position will manage Cisco routing, switching, WAN technologies, Aruba EdgeConnect, Fortinet firewalls, and VPN connectivity. Other responsibilities include configuring Cloud platform networking in Azure and AWS, as well as improving processes, procedures, and scalability.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 6 years experience with Cisco equipment, have a deep understanding of networking protocols and high general IT knowledge, and have experience with Python scripting. Candidates should have knowledge of SDWAN, Windows, Active Directory, and more.