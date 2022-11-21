Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Germantown Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) are responding to a report of a fire in the chimney of a single family home on Wayfarer Rd, near Blunt Rd., in North Germantown, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Multiple responded to the call to find a fire in...
WJLA
Family, including child and cat, displaced after Montgomery County house fire
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
mocoshow.com
Mother of Three-Year-Old Killed in Fatal Collision Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter
Per MCPD – A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, on Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. The investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Evon, of Bryans Road, MD, was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed on southbound Connecticut Avenue, before colliding with a 1997 Ford F-150, towing a utility trailer. The Ford’s driver was attempting to turn left from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue. Both occupants of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, as well as two 13-year-old children who were passengers in the Kia. Evon’s three-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police release name of victim in Rockville pedestrian fatality
Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville. Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
WJLA
Boy taken to hospital with critical injuries after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenage boy is unconscious and not breathing after a "self-inflicted" shooting incident in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police told 7News. The shooting was reported in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast, near the Maya Angelou Public Charter School. The boy was transported...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Nottingham MD
Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
WJLA
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
