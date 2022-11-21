Read full article on original website
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return
A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
New Heisman Trophy Favorite Emerges Entering Final Week Of Regular Season
The penultimate week of the college football regular season brought some unexpected drama on the field, with No. 5 Tennessee losing to South Carolina and Michigan, Ohio State and TCU all squeaking past unranked opponents. It also delivered a major shakeup to the Heisman Trophy race. According to ...
Lane Kiffin Isn’t the Only One in the Coaching Rumor Mill
The Ole Miss coach squashed reports this week, but here is what we’re hearing around that Auburn opening and potential changes at Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado.
Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction
Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff. There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff, bowl predictions 2022: Paths the seven remaining contenders must follow
We are down to a Magnificent Seven: The seven teams with a realistic chance of advancing to the ninth College Football Playoff. The group is made up of the four remaining unbeatens, the only two one-loss teams left ... and LSU. These seven also include the reigning national champions, a program aiming to make its second straight CFP after missing the first seven entirely, another hoping to become the lowest-ranked team at this time to ever join the playoff, and yet another aiming to become the first two-loss team to ever advance into the four-team field.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
Kiffin to Auburn? One Writer Deems Rumor on Ole Miss Coach 'Hilarious'
Lane Kiffin's coaching future continues to be the talk of college football as Thanksgiving draws near.
saturdaytradition.com
One top candidate turned down Nebraska head coach vacancy, per report
With the regular season about to come to a close the candidates for the Nebraska job keep on coming. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released a report detailing the latest news. Dodd reported that one of the top candidates for the job was offered, but turned down the opportunity. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule turned down the job, sources told Dodd.
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?
Rumors are swirling in regard to the potential departure of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin despite the immediate success and talent he has brought to the program.
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
