Related
Caleb Grill, Iowa State take down No. 1 North Carolina in upset
Iowa State's Caleb Grill and head coach T.J. Otzelberger shared an emotional moment after Friday night's stunning 70-65 upset over No. 1 North Carolina.
No. 25 Iowa moves to 5-0 after holding off Clemson
Patrick McCaffery scored a team-high 21 points as the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes held off a furious rally by the
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 25, 2022
Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the weekend to see if the Bears can break a three game losing streak as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
Popculture
Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon
Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Nebraska Postgame
Iowa Coach Discusses Friday's Loss to the Huskers
No. 21 Tennessee men's basketball smothers No. 3 Kansas to win Battle 4 Atlantis title
Tennessee men's basketball won three games in three days to win the Battle 4 Atlantis, including its blowout against No. 3 Kansas.
